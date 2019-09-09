Very well-attended funeral services for Hugh H. Baird, 79, of Ma., formerly of the Valley, were held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at noon at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. The Rev. Deacon Kay Drebert officiated the services. The Rev. opened with a welcome and a prayer. Readings from the Old Testament were from Isaiah 25:6-9 and Psalm 23 by Hugh’s family members. The Word from the Epistle was from Romans 8:14-17 and 22-27 and the Gospel reading was from John 14:1-6 presented by Hugh’s family members. The Pastor shared the Homily followed by Hugh’s daughter, Bridget, and two sons, Bryan and Tyler, presenting the eulogy on behalf of the family and a letter was read on behalf of Hugh and Gretchen’s neighbors in MA, George and Anne. Many shared memories during the Time of Reflections of their time with Hugh. All joined in the Apostles Creed and the Lord’s Prayer. The Rev. gave the commendation and dismissal. The burial followed in Tioga Point Cemetery with the procession to the grave led by Bagpiper Rich Soper and closing with “Amazing Grace.” Pallbearers were his sons, Byran Baird and Tyler Baird, son-in-law, Mark Francescone, nephews, Jeff Baird, Scott Baird, and Michael Bogart. The family hosted a post funeral luncheon at Yanuzzi’s following the committal service.