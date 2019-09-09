Very well-attended funeral services for Hugh H. Baird, 79, of Ma., formerly of the Valley, were held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at noon at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. The Rev. Deacon Kay Drebert officiated the services. The Rev. opened with a welcome and a prayer. Readings from the Old Testament were from Isaiah 25:6-9 and Psalm 23 by Hugh’s family members. The Word from the Epistle was from Romans 8:14-17 and 22-27 and the Gospel reading was from John 14:1-6 presented by Hugh’s family members. The Pastor shared the Homily followed by Hugh’s daughter, Bridget, and two sons, Bryan and Tyler, presenting the eulogy on behalf of the family and a letter was read on behalf of Hugh and Gretchen’s neighbors in MA, George and Anne. Many shared memories during the Time of Reflections of their time with Hugh. All joined in the Apostles Creed and the Lord’s Prayer. The Rev. gave the commendation and dismissal. The burial followed in Tioga Point Cemetery with the procession to the grave led by Bagpiper Rich Soper and closing with “Amazing Grace.” Pallbearers were his sons, Byran Baird and Tyler Baird, son-in-law, Mark Francescone, nephews, Jeff Baird, Scott Baird, and Michael Bogart. The family hosted a post funeral luncheon at Yanuzzi’s following the committal service.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Most Popular
-
'It was unbelievable:' Benefit raises nearly $25,000 for family of Austin Streeter
-
Waverly man facing charges after ruckus at Robert Packer Hospital
-
‘Ready to make a difference:’ Waverly superintendent believes district poised for great year
-
Ulster man arrested after allegedly attacking woman, threatening to burn house down
-
Arrest made in Nichols armed bank robbery
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!