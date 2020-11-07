Ruby C Durrand, often called “Corky” of Athens, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Family and friends may call Monday, November 9th at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Visitation is from 11:00 am until 12:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. to be followed directly by the graveside service at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Athens Health and Rehab Center, South Main St. Athens, PA 18810 or to a charity of one’s choice.
