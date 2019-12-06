Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Occasional light rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.