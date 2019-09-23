A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucia A. “Lucy” Gregori Inman, 89, a lifelong resident of Sayre, Pa., will be held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church Monday morning.
Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St., Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Lucia A. Gregori Inman.
Service arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.