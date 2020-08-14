Robin A. Avento, 61, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on August 5, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Soul Redemption Center, 191 Fourth Street, Athens, Pa. Due to the current COVID-19, CDC guidelines shall be followed. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.