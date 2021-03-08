A well-attended funeral service for Mark A. McLaud, 55, of Towanda, Pa. was held Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with the Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Mark’s life was honored in beautiful musical tribute by his close friends with the Penn York Highlanders Bag Pipe Band at the funeral home and cemetery services. Family members, co-workers with Williams Oil Company and Williams Companies and dear friends shared many treasured memories of Mark’s life during the service. An honorary escort to Mark’s place of rest in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda was provided by Williams Companies in remembrance of his years of dedicated service. Pallbearers were: Greg McLaud, Chris McLaud, Tyler Hendricks, Mark King, Joel Marshall and Randy Russell.