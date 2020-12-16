Andrew “Andy” “Juny” Bobick Jr., 92, a lifelong resident of Sayre, Pa., except for his World War II deployment time, passed peacefully at his Garden Street home Saturday evening, Dec. 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A Mass of the Divine Liturgy will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre with the Rev. Robert Moreno, pastor, as celebrant. The family requests that all attending wear facial masks and observe social distancing; they respectfully understand there are many should not/cannot attend. Please know there are plans to schedule a Celebration of Life reception at a future date.
Burial will follow in the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, Pa., with full military honors accorded by members of Skiff-Bower VFW Post 1536, Sayre.
Those who wish may direct contributions in Andrew’s memory to the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, 108 N. Higgins Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa.
There are no calling hours.
