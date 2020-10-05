Leo F. Bentley, Jr., 72, retired Police Chief of South Waverly, Pa., passed away at home with his family by his side following his courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Leo F. Bentley, Jr. Borough Hall (formerly the South Waverly Borough Hall), 2523 Pennsylvania Avenue, South Waverly, Pa. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Fox officiating. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Leo’s name to the South Waverly Playground Fund, 2523 Pennsylvania Avenue, South Waverly, PA 18840.
