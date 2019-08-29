Family and friends of Mary Ellen (Shay) Starr, 61, of Troy, Pa., may call on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Ellen’s memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
