A time of calling for Leon “Dick” Cary of Lockwood, N.Y., will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Reniff Cemetery in Lockwood with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Dick’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Dick’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.