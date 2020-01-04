A memorial service for Shirley L. Grover, 65, of Wyalusing, Pa., who passed away Dec. 10, 2019, will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Lay Minister Irene Walent officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the Spring Hill Community Hall, c/o Susan Berkley, 5909 Spring Hill Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.