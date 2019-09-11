A well-attended memorial service to celebrate the life of Billy George Brotzman, of Athens Township, was held on Tuesday, September 10,2019 at 2 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Pastor Cindy Schulte officiated. Mrs. Shirley Goble was the accompanist and Mrs. Carol Lemmon was the Cantor. Full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard. Taps was played by sister Judy Kauppinen and friend Janine Callear. The Eulogy was given by son Bill Brotzman. “Amazing Grace” by John Newton. After the service, the family greeted friends and family at the church hall for a dinner put on by the Women of the United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Billy’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.