Wysox Rebekah Lodge No. 443 will hold a Service of Remembrance for Margaret Elaine Whitney Montgomery, 87, of Wysox, Pa., on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wysox Presbyterian Church, which will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service officiated by the Rev. Jira Albers, pastor, and the Rev. Robert Martin. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 20 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Wysox Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 339, Wysox, PA 18854 or to Wysox Rebekah Lodge No. 443, in care of Phyllis Gilpin, Treasurer, 106 French Asylum Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Margaret’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa.