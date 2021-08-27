Adeline McCormick Payne, 89, of Sayre, Pa., went home to be with God on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Addie passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family.
Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Addie’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.