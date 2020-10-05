A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth J. “Betty” Whyte Jenkins of Gilbert, Az., former long-time resident and highly regarded businesswoman of Athens, Pa., was held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre, Pa. with the Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic, pastor as celebrant.
Assisting at the altar was Ralph Meyer. Soloist for the service was Cathy Russo accompanied by pianist, Peggy Sniezek. Readings were given by Meg Spagnoli.
Interment was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. Pallbearers were: Scott Armstrong, John Driscoll, Debbie Chisdak, Brian Whyte, Vincent Whyte and Kandi Dixon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.