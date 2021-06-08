Charles “Chuck” Clifford Carver Jr., 66, of Lititz, formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away suddenly on June 1, 2021.
A memorial service celebrating Charles’ life will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Pa. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m.
There will be a memorial service in Sayre, Pa., on Aug. 14, 2021, with details announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to the Cherish Love Honor Capital Campaign for Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.