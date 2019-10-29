A memorial service for Donald Lawrence Jayne will be held at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly, N.Y. The Rev. Sharan Knoell is presiding, and the eulogy will be given by longtime friend Charles “Chuck” Carver. The service will be held Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Donations in memory of Donald Jayne can be made to: Valley United Presbyterian Church; The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, P.O. Box 202, Sayre, PA 18840; the Don and Linda Wrestling Scholarship at the Community Foundation, 104 W. Lockhart St., Unit 2, Sayre, PA 18840; the Waverly Community Chest, P.O. Box 844, Waverly, NY 14892; or Waverly CHOW for Children, P.O. Box 661, Waverly, NY 14892.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Don’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.