Kay Frances Nickeson Needels, 68, of Supply, N.C., formerly of Chemung, N.Y., and Hornbrook, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Dr. Barry Ballard officiating.
Interment will be in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions please be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 in memory of Kay.
