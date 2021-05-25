Hilde Baranyk Salvatore, age 93, of Athens, Pa., formerly of Horseheads, N.Y., passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Lynch Funeral Home, 318 West Broad St., Horseheads, N.Y., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Salvatore’s funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John DeSocio officiating.
Hilde will be laid to rest beside her late husband Frank in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, N.Y.