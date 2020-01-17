Friends and family of Jack R. Walmsley, 72, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 6 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
A private burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.