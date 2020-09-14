Liel D. Stevens, 90, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the family farm on Sager Road.
A very well attended time of calling was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A funeral service to honor Liel’s life was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Alan Bill officiating and burial to followed in Sager Road Cemetery, where Liel was taken graveside by a team of horses. For those who could not attend the services, we Live Streamed the services at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Liel’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.