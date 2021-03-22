Berneita Wright, 93, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow at Mountain Lake Cemetery, Burlington, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Berneita’s name to Sayre VFW Post 1536, 932 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
