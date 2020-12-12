Joseph W. Fravel, 79, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Daniel White officiating and burial to follow in St. James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Joe’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.