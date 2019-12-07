A Celebration of Life for Lester (Les) Goble, of Waverly, NY, will be held on April 5, 2020 at the Loom, 439 Waverly St., Waverly, NY 14892 from 2-4 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Les’s name can be made to The Waverly Historical Society, 435 Chemung St. ,Waverly, NY 14892 or to The Encounter Church,111 S. Elmer Ave. 2nd.fl., Sayre, Pa. 18840.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Les’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.