Henry Douglas Harford, 91, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sayre Health Care in Sayre, Pa.
A well-attended time of calling was held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Doug’s life was held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y., where full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard. Bill Douglas, Gary Stilson, Gerald Beatty and Larry Parks as Firing Squad, Charles Zimmer and Tom Chamberlain as Color Guard, Don Barber as bugler and Mike Guilford as Sergeant of Arms and chaplain.
