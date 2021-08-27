Sharon L. Bella, 56, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at home.
A very well-attended time of calling was held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Sharon’s life was held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Benjamin Lentz officiating.
Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery where full military honors were accorded Sharon by the Valley Color Guard. Gary Stilson, Bill Douglas, Gerry Beatty, Don Hunt and Larry Parks as Firing Squad. Dan Eiklor, Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Joe Murray and Liz Wagner as Color Guard. Donnie Barber as bugler and Mike Guilford as Sergeant of Arms and chaplain.
