Marcus “Juggy” R. Frisbie, 71, of Litchfield Twp., Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2021, at his home.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Marcus’ name to the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.