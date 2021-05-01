A well attended Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Richard P. Harris, III was celebrated on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Church of The Epiphany in Sayre, Pa. The family greeted friends and family from 9-10 prior to the service.
Father Andrew Hozdovic, Pastor of The Church of The Epiphany, officiated. Father was assisted on the altar by Ralph Meyer. Cantor was John Moliski. Organist was Larry Hoey.
The Readings were given by Chris LeStrange, nephew and Sydney Santos, niece. The Eulogy was given by Richard’s brother Tim Harris. Pallbearers were: brother, Tim Harris, uncles, Rob Hugo and Jason Abell, and fellow employees at Ted Clark’s Market, Doug Vanderpool, Andy Forrest, and Dave Harris.
Burial Was held at Bradford County Memorial Park with Full Military Honors being accorded by Valley Color Guard. Sergeant-of-arms and Chaplain, Mike Guilford, Firing Squad, Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas,Jim Smith, Don Hunt, and Bob White. Colorguard, Dan Eiklor, Tom Chamberlain, and Charles Zimmer. Bugler was Dan Eiklor.
After the service the family greeted friends and family at the Towanda Fire Department in Towanda, Pa.
Arrangements had been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Rick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com