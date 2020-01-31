Thelma C. West, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center in Wernersville, Pa. A longtime Waverly resident, Mrs. West lived in Wernersville, near Reading, Pa., for the last seven years.
A time of calling was held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y., in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made in Thelma’s name to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Thelma’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.