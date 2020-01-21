Very well-attended funeral services for Jack R. Walmsley, 72, of Sayre, Pa. were held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
The Rev. James Donahoo officiated the service opening with Scripture and prayer with all praying “Our Father” together. Jackie Kingsley, Jack’s daughter, spoke on behalf of the family with others sharing memories of their time spent with Jack. Pastor Donahoo then shared many memories from the family and many Scriptures that Jack had specifically loved and had underlined in his Bible. Jack’s strong faith and love for his family carried him through good times and difficult times. Pastor Donahoo closed the service with John 14 and all in attendance praying the closing prayer from Psalm 23.
A private committal and burial service was held for family at Tioga Point Cemetery where Jack was laid to rest on Monday, January 20, 2020.