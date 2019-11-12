A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Ellen McSparron Walsh will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. There are no calling hours.
Interment will be private in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Agnes School, 102 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Marie E. McSparron Walsh.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.