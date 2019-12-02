Clair Leslie Horton of Greens Landing, Athens Township, Pa., passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Clair’s life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m., at the North Rome Wesleyan Church. Burial will be held at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington, Pa, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the North Rome Wesleyan Church or School, 337 N. Rome Rd., Rome, PA, 18837. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.