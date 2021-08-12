Donna L. Dietrich, 76, a longtime Norwich resident, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City, N.Y.
Friends are invited to call at the Wilson Funeral Home, 68 Broad St., Norwich, on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with a memorial service to immediately follow, where Laura Wade, pastor of the Christ Lutheran Church, and Ernie Varga, retired, will officiate. To ensure the safety of all in attendance, please observe appropriate social distancing and sanitary practices, including facial coverings. Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church, 94 North Broad St., Norwich, NY 13815.
