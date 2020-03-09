A well-attended funeral service for Marge L. Williams of Towanda, PA was held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Jira Albers officiating.
Soloist for the service was Julie Barnes accompanied by instrumentalist Bea Sink. Interment was in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. Pallbearers were: Randy Williams, Dyson Williams, Dalton Williams, Paul Manchester, Joel Manchester, Jacob Manchester, Jorden Isbell, Mark Bonini, Gary Hettinger, Bert Hettinger, Josh Hettinger, and Christopher Hettinger. A reception for family and friends was held at the Villa Sena Restaurant in Towanda following the interment service.