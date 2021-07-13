Well-attended funeral services for Joseph Frank Doherty, 80, of Millerton, Pa. were held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2pm at Victory Church, Troy, Pa.
Pastor Josh Payne greeted those in attendance, opened with prayer, and shared the obituary and eulogy. He then opened the service for a Time of Sharing for family and friends. Pastor Ed Herald brought the message with Madi Thoren sharing, “Amazing Grace” inviting all to join with her. Pastor Josh closed with prayer. Family and friends then proceeded to Jobs Corners Cemetery where Pastor Ed shared the Committal Service and Military Honors were accorded by the Towanda Color Guard and the Flag was folded and presented to his wife, Sandy, by the Marine Honor Guard. Burial followed the military honors. Pallbearers were his son Joe Doherty, Robert Doherty, son-in-law Bill Hortman, military friends George Crowell and Roy Schrimp and family friend Dr. Tim Hoffman.The family hosted a post funeral gathering at Bernie Murrays following the burial.