Well attended funeral services for Edmund E. Wolfe, 93, of Smithfield Twp., Pa. were held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. David Larson officiated the service sharing memories of Edmund’s life as a local entrepreneur and times shared with him. His daughter, Nancy, shared memories on behalf of the family, and read words from her nephew, Jerrit. Edmund’s daughter-in-law, Cathy, read a letter from her nephew Lance Cpl. Parker, who is currently stationed in Japan. Pastor Dave closed the service with prayer. Family and friends gathered at the Sayre Personal Care Home for a time of refreshments and sharing following the service. Burial was in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, on Monday, January 06, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Larson presiding.