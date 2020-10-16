Clarence Edward “Bus” Williams Sr. 93, of Athens, Pa., formerly of Franklin Township, Pa., passed away Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Rev. Thomas Blackall officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.