A graveside service for Redmond W. Mullinex, 81, of Athens, Pa. was held Friday, September 20, 2019 at noon at the Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany, Pa. with the Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Full military honors were accorded by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
