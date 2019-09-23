A graveside service for Redmond W. Mullinex, 81, of Athens, Pa. was held Friday, September 20, 2019 at noon at the Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany, Pa. with the Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Full military honors were accorded by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA.