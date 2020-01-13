Family and friends of Helen Mills Shores, 91, of Nichols are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Rebekah services will be held at 11 a.m. A celebration of her life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Interment and prayers of committal will follow in the Nichols Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols United Methodist Church, 59-1 Main St., Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Helen Mills Shores.