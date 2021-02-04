Melissa Jane (Stout) Gorman, loving wife and mother of three from Waverly, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2021 in Sayre, Pa., at the age of 57.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the St. James Blessed Trinity Church in Waverly, N.Y., at 10 a.m. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Melissa’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.