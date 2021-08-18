Steven L. Streeter, 64, of Athens passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A memorial service to honor Steven’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Sayre VFW Post 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa., with Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating and where full military honors will be accorded by the Valley Color Guard. A time of gathering will also be held after the service until 9 p.m.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Steven’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.