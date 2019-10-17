A Celebration of Life for Philip P. Husick, 86, of Sayre, Pa., will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Sayre VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa., from 6-8 p.m. Full military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or Bradford County Humane Society, US Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Phil’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.