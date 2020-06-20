A Mass of Christian Burial for Louis (Louie) J. Tomasso ,96, of Waverly, will be celebrated on Wednesday June 24,2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church on Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. Burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. with full military honors being accorded.
There will be a luncheon after the burial at Tomasso’s Restaurant.
Due T Covid-19 all persons attending mass must wear a mass and social distancing is required.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Louie’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com