Surrounded by her family, H. Louise (Cole) Winters, 80, of Ulster, went home peacefully to be with her Lord following a period of declining health, on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
A period of visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for public health concerns, to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing when coming for all services.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the funeral chapel.
Louise will be laid to rest in the Rome Cemetery.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Rome United Methodist Church, in loving memory of H. Louise Winters.