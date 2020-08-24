Iona “Betty” May Mosher Green, 93, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 18, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda Pennsylvania with Reverend Bob Martin officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park following the service.
Contributions in Betty’s memory may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.
