A well-attended Mass of Christian Burial for Lucia A. “Lucy” Inman, 89, of Sayre was held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor as celebrant. Assisting at the altar were Ralph Meyer and Stewart Rae. Soloist was Cathy Russo accompanied by organist, Larry Hoey and members of the Epiphany Choir. The First Reading was offered by Miles Inman. The Second Reading was offered by Richard Antonetti. Presentation of the Gifts was by John Inman and Laurie Stefanov, Mark Inman and Colleen Inman. Interment was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. A luncheon for family and friends was held at the Church of the Epiphany following the cemetery service.