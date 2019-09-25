A well-attended Mass of Christian Burial for Lucia A. “Lucy” Inman, 89, of Sayre was held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor as celebrant. Assisting at the altar were Ralph Meyer and Stewart Rae. Soloist was Cathy Russo accompanied by organist, Larry Hoey and members of the Epiphany Choir. The First Reading was offered by Miles Inman. The Second Reading was offered by Richard Antonetti. Presentation of the Gifts was by John Inman and Laurie Stefanov, Mark Inman and Colleen Inman. Interment was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. A luncheon for family and friends was held at the Church of the Epiphany following the cemetery service.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!