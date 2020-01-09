Friends and family of Robert D. “Bob” Shannon, 82, of Milan, Pa., may call on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.