William Norman Gilbert, 85, of Syracuse, N.Y., formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 at the VA Community Living Center, Syracuse, N.Y.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Hopkins St., Sayre, Pa., where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Melinda Artman officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.