A funeral service, with military honors, for Robert Charles Vergason, 93, of Owego, N.Y., will be held at the Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego, N.Y., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. James Stevens officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit at church, prior to the funeral, from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego.
Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Bob to the Owego United Methodist Church, or to Lourdes Hospice. Please share your memories of Bob at www.RichardsFH.com.