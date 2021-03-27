Deborah E. . Formerly of Sayre Pa. went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday March 18, 2021 with family by her side.
Debbie will be greatly missed by so many but we know that for those who have put their faith in Jesus as their Savior, it is not goodbye. It is see you later!
A time of calling was held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 11 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A funeral service to honor Deborah’s life was held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York where Pastor William Wells did the funeral service virtually.
